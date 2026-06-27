Improve revenue collection to curb tariff increases – Isaac Boamah-Nyarko to ECG

Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, has called for urgent reforms at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), arguing that improving revenue collection should be prioritised over the frequent upward adjustment of utility tariffs.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, June 27, the lawmaker said the recurring tariff reviews continue to place an increasing financial burden on consumers and are becoming unsustainable for many households.

According to him, the major challenge confronting the power distributor is its inability to efficiently collect revenue for electricity supplied, stressing that addressing the problem would significantly reduce the need for regular tariff hikes.

“The end result is that the Ghanaian consumer pays. Quarterly tariffs are being adjusted, and cumulatively, this is leading to significant increases in utility pricing. That is the issue,” he stated.

Mr Boamah-Nyarko acknowledged that factors such as inflation and exchange rate fluctuations affect utility pricing but maintained that inefficiencies and governance challenges within the sector remain key contributors to the situation.

“If inflation or exchange rates are managed properly, we are not going to pay more,” he said, adding that the responsibility for resolving the issue ultimately lies with the government.

His comments come as the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) announced a new upward review of electricity and water tariffs, effective July 1, 2026.

Under the revised rates, electricity tariffs will increase by 3.49 per cent across board, while water tariffs will rise by 0.85 per cent.

In a statement issued on June 22, the PURC explained that the adjustments form part of its quarterly tariff review mechanism, which considers factors such as inflation, exchange rate movements, the electricity generation mix, and fuel costs associated with power production.