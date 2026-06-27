Black stars coach Carlos Quieroz name XI for Croatia clash

Ghana head coach Carlos Quieroz has named a strong starting line-up for the Black Stars’ final Group stage match against Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday evening, with a place in the knockout rounds already secured.

Defender Jerome Opoku has been rested as a precaution after sustaining a groin strain during Ghana’s goalless draw against England. His absence is one of the few changes to the side, while Kamaldeen Sulemana and Elisha Owusu return to the starting XI.

The Black Stars head into the encounter full of confidence after collecting four points from their opening two matches. A victory over Panama, followed by a disciplined 0-0 draw against England, was enough to guarantee qualification for the knockout stage.

Ghana will now be aiming to maintain their unbeaten record and build momentum ahead of the knockout stages. Croatia, however, face a must-win or draw situation and are expected to push for all three points in a bid to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Ghana Starting XI: Benjamin Asare; Gideon Mensah, Derrick Luckassen, Jonathan Adjetey, Mohammed Senaya; Thomas Partey, Kwesi Sibo; Elisha Owusu, Antoine Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew.

With qualification already secured, the Black Stars have the opportunity to finish top of the group, but they will face a determined Croatian side with everything still to play for.