Black stars coach Carlos Quieroz name XI for Croatia clash

Eleven football players in yellow uniforms pose for a team photo on a grass field with a crowded stadium behind.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 27, 2026

Ghana head coach Carlos Quieroz has named a strong starting line-up for the Black Stars’ final Group stage match against Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday evening, with a place in the knockout rounds already secured.

Defender Jerome Opoku has been rested as a precaution after sustaining a groin strain during Ghana’s goalless draw against England. His absence is one of the few changes to the side, while Kamaldeen Sulemana and Elisha Owusu return to the starting XI.

The Black Stars head into the encounter full of confidence after collecting four points from their opening two matches. A victory over Panama, followed by a disciplined 0-0 draw against England, was enough to guarantee qualification for the knockout stage.

Ghana will now be aiming to maintain their unbeaten record and build momentum ahead of the knockout stages. Croatia, however, face a must-win or draw situation and are expected to push for all three points in a bid to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Ghana Starting XI: Benjamin Asare; Gideon Mensah, Derrick Luckassen, Jonathan Adjetey, Mohammed Senaya; Thomas Partey, Kwesi Sibo; Elisha Owusu, Antoine Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew.

With qualification already secured, the Black Stars have the opportunity to finish top of the group, but they will face a determined Croatian side with everything still to play for.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Related To This Article

Archives
Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo announces heartbreaking loss of unborn child
Cameroon national team footballer wearing yellow jersey with number 18, on a pitch with cheering spectators in the background.
Archives
Jerome Opoku rested for Ghana-Croatia World Cup clash
Coach in a white t‑shirt with a lanyard speaks and gestures on a sports field, with players in the background.
Archives
Nothing is impossible – Cape Verde Coach Bubista ahead of Argentina World Cup clash
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0