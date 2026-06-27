Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo announces heartbreaking loss of unborn child

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 27, 2026

Liverpool and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo and his partner have shared the heartbreaking news that they have lost their baby boy during pregnancy.

In an emotional statement posted on social media, Gakpo’s partner revealed the couple’s devastating loss, saying: “With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy.”

She also expressed gratitude to those who have supported the family during the difficult period, adding: “Thank you for your love and support.”

The couple revealed the name they had chosen for their son, writing: “Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son.”

Gakpo also released a brief statement, describing the moment as “an incredibly difficult time” for the family.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our family. We kindly ask for privacy and space. Thank you for your understanding,” the Liverpool forward said.

The announcement has prompted an outpouring of sympathy from football fans, teammates and members of the wider sporting community, with many sending messages of love and support to the couple as they mourn their loss.

The thoughts of the football community remain with Cody Gakpo, his partner and their family during this profoundly difficult time.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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