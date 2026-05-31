Derrick Luckassen wins Cypriot Cup with Pafos FC

Two male athletes kneel on a football pitch, posing proudly with a large trophy between them.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 31, 2026

Ghana defender Derrick Luckassen Brobbey ended his season on a high note after helping Pafos FC secure the Cypriot Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Apollon Limassol in the final.

The 30-year-old centre-back played a key role in Pafos FC’s successful campaign, adding another major trophy to the club’s growing list of achievements.

Luckassen’s influence extended beyond his defensive duties. He finished the season with seven goals, making him the highest-scoring Ghanaian centre-back and the most prolific Black Stars defender during the campaign.

His impressive performances in Cyprus have earned widespread praise, highlighting his ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Despite enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, Luckassen was overlooked for Ghana’s squad ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, a decision that has sparked debate among some supporters given his consistent form.

The Ghana international will now look ahead to the new season with renewed confidence after playing a pivotal role in Pafos FC’s cup success and delivering one of the standout campaigns of his professional career.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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