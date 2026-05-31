Dunkwa-on-Offin Immortalises Kalilu Dramani With Statue and Roundabout in His Name

A hometown hero has been given the recognition his legacy deserves. Former Ghana international Kalilu Dramani has been honoured in Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Central Region with a statue erected in his image and a roundabout officially bearing his name — a tribute that ensures his contributions to Ghanaian football will endure long after the final whistle.

The honour was bestowed as part of activities marking the fifth anniversary of the Akukudam Club, an occasion the organisers deliberately used to shine a light on one of their town’s most celebrated sons and the indelible mark he left on the sport.

Anyone arriving in Dunkwa-on-Offin is now welcomed by the Kalilu Dramani Roundabout, where a statue of the former Black Stars defender stands tall at its centre — already establishing itself as one of the Upper Denkyira East Municipality’s most recognisable landmarks and a permanent monument to a career worth remembering.

The unveiling drew an impressive gathering of hundreds of residents, football enthusiasts, traditional leaders and dignitaries, with several former and current football personalities also in attendance, including ex-Black Stars players and representatives of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak — two clubs with which Dramani enjoyed standout spells during his playing days.

Akukudam Club Patron Ben Kwame Amoonu captured the spirit of the occasion when he explained that the gesture was rooted in a firm belief that sporting heroes deserve to be celebrated while they are still alive to witness it — both to honour their sacrifices and to light a path for the generation coming behind them.

He added that immortalising Dramani’s name on a roundabout ensures his achievements become a permanent part of the community’s story.

A visibly moved Dramani expressed deep gratitude to the Akukudam Club and the people of Dunkwa-on-Offin, describing the honour as among the most profound of his life.

He used the platform to speak directly to young footballers, urging them to pursue their dreams with discipline, dedication and an unwavering work ethic.

Born in Dunkwa-on-Offin on October 21, 1972, Dramani built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most dependable and reliable defenders, earning recognition at club level with both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak before graduating to international duty with the Black Stars.

The crowning jewel of his career arrived in 1992, when he was part of the Ghana Olympic football team that claimed a historic bronze medal at the Barcelona Summer Olympics — a landmark achievement that made Ghana the first African nation to win an Olympic medal in football.

With this latest honour, Kalilu Dramani joins a rare and distinguished group of Ghanaian sporting figures whose achievements have been carved into the very fabric of their hometowns — a legacy now standing in bronze at the heart of the community that made him.