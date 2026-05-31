Gas Cylinder Explosion Injures One in Volta Region

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 31, 2026

A gas fire outbreak at Abanu in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region has left one person nursing injuries after a cylinder explosion tore through a residential property.

The incident is believed to have been triggered by a gas leakage that led to an explosion and subsequent fire inside a two-bedroom self-contained house, causing significant damage before emergency responders arrived on the scene.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service responded swiftly and succeeded in bringing the blaze under control before it could spread to neighbouring structures, preventing what could easily have escalated into a far more catastrophic situation.

One occupant of the affected house suffered second-degree burns and was pulled to safety by emergency responders before being rushed to the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident, while residents in the area have been urged to exercise the utmost caution when handling and using liquefied petroleum gas in their homes.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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