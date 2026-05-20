Don Moen marks 53rd wedding anniversary with visit to Ghana school construction site

Celebrated American gospel musician Don Moen has chosen an unexpected yet meaningful way to commemorate his 53rd wedding anniversary — a purposeful visit to Ghana centred on fulfilling a personal wish close to his wife’s heart.

Rather than a conventional anniversary celebration, the couple made their way to the Royal Seed School construction site, where new dormitories are being built to improve accommodation and learning conditions for students.

The visit was inspired by his wife’s expressed desire to walk through a muddy construction environment — a wish Don Moen was happy to honour as part of marking the milestone.

The couple toured the site, observed the progress of ongoing works, and took time to interact with construction workers on the ground.

During the visit, Don Moen also took the opportunity to express appreciation to the donors and supporters who have contributed to the school project, acknowledging that their generosity was making a tangible difference in the lives of students.

He described the anniversary as both a personal milestone and a moment of reflection on life, service, and the value of shared experiences built over more than five decades of marriage.