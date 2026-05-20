GFA and Metro Mass signs major transport partnership deal

The Ghana Football Association has signed a new partnership with Metro Mass Transitaimed at improving transportation for football teams, officials and supporters across the country.

The agreement will see Metro Mass Transit provide insured and roadworthy 54-seater buses dedicated to serving Ghana’s national football teams, Premier League clubs and other leagues operating under the Football Association.

As part of the arrangement, the transport company will also deploy trained and licensed drivers to manage travel services for clubs, match officials, supporters and other stakeholders within the football industry.

Officials say the partnership is expected to improve safety, reliability and efficiency in football travel, particularly for clubs and teams travelling long distances for matches and competitions.

A key feature of the agreement is the introduction of the “Fan Transport Programme”, an initiative designed to improve the matchday experience for supporters.

The programme is expected to provide organised transport for fans travelling to football matches, helping to increase attendance and create a more vibrant atmosphere at league venues and national team games.

The partnership forms part of wider efforts by the GFA to strengthen football infrastructure and enhance supporter engagement in Ghana.