NPP cries foul over last-minute court transfer in Abronye bail hearing

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 20, 2026

The New Patriotic Party has raised serious questions over the handling of a bail application filed on behalf of its Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, describing a last-minute reassignment of the case to a different court as a deliberate attempt to obstruct the legal process.

Abronye was remanded into the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations by Circuit Court 9 in Accra on allegations of spreading false news. The NPP subsequently filed a motion challenging the remand decision.

Speaking to JoyNews after proceedings, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said the party’s legal team was caught off guard when the case, initially assigned to Criminal Court Two, was transferred to General Jurisdiction Court Two at the last minute.

He said their lawyer, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, only became aware of the switch upon arriving at court.

Kodua Frimpong rejected the suggestion that the transfer was a simple administrative oversight, questioning how a case electronically assigned to one court could be manually redirected by a registrar.

He characterised the development as part of what he termed “judicial gymnastics” intended to frustrate the bail application.

The legal team nonetheless proceeded to General Jurisdiction Court Two, where the presiding judge directed both parties to study the case before adjourning proceedings to the following day.

Adding to the party’s concerns, Kodua Frimpong disclosed that Abronye was not brought to court, leaving them uncertain about the state of his health.

“We are very worried as to his current health status because we came to the court, and we didn’t see him,” he said.

NPP Deputy General Secretary Haruna Mohammed warned that the manner in which the case was being handled risked eroding Ghana’s democratic foundations.

He also alleged a pattern of selective law enforcement, claiming that NPP members had been subjected to arrests — in some instances by EOCO without court orders — while individuals linked to the governing NDC had not faced comparable treatment.

Mohammed vowed the party would continue to pursue justice through the courts when proceedings resume.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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