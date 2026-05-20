Sports Minister rejects claims of US Visa denials ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, has dismissed reports suggesting that Ghanaian football supporters have been denied visas to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Mr Adams described the claims as “false and misleading”, insisting that fans travelling under the government-backed World Cup arrangement have not yet begun the visa interview process.

Recent media reports claimed that only a small number of Ghanaian supporters had successfully secured visas for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

However, Mr Adams said discussions between Ghanaian authorities and the US Embassy had so far been “positive and constructive”.

“The Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the World Cup Oversight Committee, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have held several engagements with the United States Embassy regarding Ghana’s preparation towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” he said.

“The engagements have been positive and constructive.”

The minister questioned how reports of visa refusals could emerge when the official supporters’ groups organised by the ministry are yet to attend interviews at the embassy.

“I have read many reports that suggest visa refusals and that only eight or 18 Ghanaian fans have been issued visas,” he said.

“The truth is that the organised fans that the ministry is leading are yet to submit themselves to the American Embassy for visa interviews.”

Mr Adams acknowledged that some private individuals and independent travel groups may already be applying for visas outside the government arrangement.

“Individuals may be applying for visas to travel to America, Canada and Mexico through private arrangements or tour companies,” he added.

“However, it is false to suggest that the ministry-led process has suffered refusals when applicants have not even appeared before the visa offices.”

Ghana national football team have been drawn in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside England national football team, Croatia national football team and Panama national football team.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama in Toronto on 17 June before facing England in Boston on 23 June and Croatia in Philadelphia on 27 June.