Cocoa farmers raise concerns over alleged private buying by COCOBOD officials

Cocoa farmers have raised concerns over alleged private cocoa buying activities involving some officials within the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), claiming the practice is undermining trust, distorting competition, and worsening financial difficulties within the cocoa sector.

The concerns were expressed by the Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association (GNACOFA) during the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with the Produce Buying Company (PBC), aimed at supporting the recovery of the struggling cocoa purchasing firm and improving the welfare of farmers.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, the President of GNACOFA, Stephenson Anane Boateng, warned that several persistent challenges continue to threaten Ghana’s cocoa industry, including cocoa smuggling, illegal mining activities on cocoa farms, and delayed payments to farmers.

According to him, there are growing concerns about some public officials, particularly within COCOBOD, allegedly engaging in private cocoa purchasing operations.

“There are concerns involving public officials, particularly within COCOBOD, engaging in private buying operations that undermine confidence in the sector,” he stated.

GNACOFA argued that such practices weaken transparency within the cocoa value chain and create unfair competition for legitimate market players and cocoa farmers.

The Association further noted that these activities continue to distort Ghana’s cocoa business and create opportunities for financial irregularities within the sector.

The remarks come at a time when Ghana’s cocoa industry is grappling with declining production, smuggling, and liquidity challenges that are placing pressure on Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) and reducing farmer incomes.

Against this backdrop, GNACOFA explained that its partnership with PBC is intended to help rebuild confidence within the cocoa sector while repositioning PBC as a stronger and more dependable buyer.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone towards ensuring the sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa business while supporting the revival and restoration of PBC as a strong institution within the cocoa sector,” the Association stated.

GNACOFA also called for increased transparency and accountability across the cocoa industry, insisting that restoring confidence among cocoa farmers will require integrity and fairness from both regulators and buying companies.