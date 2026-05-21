Dubai Chambers engages GNCCI, GIPC and importers group to deepen Ghana trade partnerships

Dubai Chambers has held a series of high-level meetings with major trade and investment institutions in Ghana as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral trade relations, investment cooperation and private-sector partnerships between Ghana and Dubai.

The engagements, which took place in Accra, involved discussions with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana.

The meetings formed part of a broader trade mission led by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce to Ghana and Ethiopia, aimed at identifying new economic opportunities and supporting the expansion of Dubai-based businesses into African markets.

During discussions with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its President, Stéphane Miezan, both parties explored ways to deepen cooperation between the business communities of Ghana and Dubai.

The discussions focused on facilitating bilateral trade, expanding joint investment opportunities and building sustainable economic partnerships capable of supporting stronger trade flows between both markets.

Dubai Chambers also engaged with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Simon Madjie.

The meeting examined opportunities for collaboration across strategic sectors of the economy and highlighted investment advantages available to businesses in both Ghana and Dubai.

Discussions with GIPC also centred on improving investment flows and strengthening private-sector participation between the two economies.

In a separate engagement with the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, represented by Executive Secretary Asaki Awingobit, talks focused on enhancing business cooperation, improving direct communication between companies and creating new trade and investment opportunities.

The engagements reflect Dubai Chambers’ growing interest in Ghana as a strategic gateway to West Africa’s trade and investment market, as Dubai continues efforts to position itself as a global business hub connecting emerging economies.

For Ghana, the meetings are expected to support investment promotion, improve export market access, strengthen logistics partnerships and create new business-to-business opportunities with Dubai-based companies.

The latest engagements also form part of Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s broader international expansion strategy aimed at deepening commercial ties with African economies.

Dubai Chambers said it remains committed to supporting businesses, delivering value-added services and connecting companies to influential global networks to strengthen Dubai’s role as an international centre for trade and investment.