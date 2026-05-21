Government sets up TIIPco to develop Tema Industrial Park project

The Government of Ghana, through the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) and TDC Ghana Ltd, in partnership with ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), has established Tema Integrated Industrial Parks Company Limited (TIIPco) to drive the development of the Tema Integrated Industrial Park project.

According to a statement issued on May 21, 2026, TIIPco was incorporated in April 2026 as a special purpose vehicle responsible for developing and managing the industrial park initiative.

Following the incorporation, TDC Ghana Ltd allocated land adjacent to the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) smelter and granted TIIPco a Right of Entry to commence preparatory activities on the site.

The statement indicated that initial site preparation works have already begun ahead of the project’s implementation phase.

The integrated industrial park is expected to occupy between 100 and 120 hectares within the Tema Heavy Industrial Area and forms part of the government’s broader industrialisation strategy.

According to the statement, the project aligns with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama to promote industrial growth, create jobs and encourage local value addition within Ghana’s economy.

It added that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting Ghana’s industrial transformation through modern infrastructure capable of attracting investment, boosting local processing of raw materials and driving sustainable economic growth.

ARISE IIP is expected to provide technical and operational expertise for the project. The company specialises in designing, financing, building and operating integrated industrial ecosystems across Africa.

Its operational model focuses on promoting local processing of raw materials, improving export competitiveness and supporting sustainable industrialisation.

A sod-cutting ceremony for the full rollout of the project is expected to be performed by President Mahama in the coming weeks.

GIADEC was established under the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation Act, 2018 (Act 976) to develop a globally competitive integrated aluminium industry in Ghana.

TDC Ghana Ltd, founded in 1952, continues to play a significant role in the urban and industrial development of Tema, while ARISE IIP currently operates industrial ecosystem projects in 15 African countries.