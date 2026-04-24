‘Dumsor’ hits nationwide over fire outbreak at Akosombo substation

A major fire outbreak at the Akosombo power substation has plunged parts of Ghana into widespread power outages, reigniting concerns over the stability of the country’s electricity supply system.

The incident, which occurred around 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2026, affected operations at the Akosombo facility operated by Ghana Grid Company Limited, the state-owned entity responsible for electricity transmission across the country.

The fire reportedly broke out at the substation switchyard, a critical component of the national grid, leading to immediate disruption in power distribution.

Emergency response teams, led by the Ghana National Fire Service, were swiftly deployed to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent further damage to infrastructure.

Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from parts of the facility as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control.

In an official statement, GRIDCo confirmed that the incident had impacted power supply in several parts of the country, triggering what many consumers described as another wave of “dumsor.”

The company indicated that technical teams had been mobilised to assess the extent of the damage and begin restoration processes.

“Engineers are working assiduously to stabilise the system and minimise the impact of the disruption,” the statement noted, while assuring the public that the situation was under control.

The latest disruption adds to the long-standing struggle with intermittent power supply, commonly referred to as dumsor—a challenge that has historically affected households, businesses, and industrial productivity.

Over the years, efforts to stabilise the national grid have included infrastructure upgrades, diversification of power sources, and private sector participation through Independent Power Producers.

GRIDCo, which was established in 2006 and became fully operational in 2008 after taking over transmission functions from the Volta River Authority, plays a central role in managing the National Interconnected Transmission System.

The company currently transmits electricity from multiple wholesale suppliers to bulk customers and distribution utilities across Ghana and parts of West Africa.

Authorities say a comprehensive assessment is ongoing to determine the full scale of damage caused by the fire and the timeline for full restoration of power.