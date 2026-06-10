DVLA rejects nearly 4,900 Driver licence applications over poor eyesight

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has revealed that 4,896 commercial and private driver licence applicants were denied licences last year after failing mandatory eye examinations due to poor vision.

According to the Authority, the affected applicants were diagnosed with various eye conditions, including refractive errors, glaucoma, and cataracts.

Out of a total of 251,117 drivers who underwent compulsory eye screening at DVLA-accredited centres nationwide, 218,471—representing 87 percent—passed the test.

The 4,896 rejected applicants formed part of an initial 32,645 drivers, about 15 percent, who failed the first round of screening under the mandatory testing regime.

The DVLA said the enforcement of eye testing is backed by Regulation 29 of L.I. 2180 under the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683), which requires all new and renewing licence applicants to undergo vision screening.

Speaking in an interview, the Director for Driver Training, Testing and Licensing (DTTL), Kafui Semevo, said the policy is part of wider reforms aimed at improving road safety and reducing avoidable accidents on Ghana’s roads.

He noted that poor eyesight remains a significant contributing factor to road crashes, making regular screening essential for drivers.

Mr. Semevo added that 24,483 applicants, representing about 75 percent of those who initially failed, were later cleared after receiving medical treatment or corrective measures such as prescription glasses.

He explained that the introduction of mandatory eye testing had also helped uncover previously undiagnosed conditions among drivers, including cataracts and vision complications linked to hypertension.

He further noted that some drivers were unaware that conditions such as high blood pressure could negatively affect eyesight and driving ability.

Mr. Semevo also disclosed that surveys conducted by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Optometry Department identified cases of drivers with single-eye vision, a finding confirmed by initial assessments at DVLA offices, including the Greater Accra Regional Office.

He said drivers whose visual impairments could not be corrected had their licences revoked in line with the law, while those with treatable conditions had their licences suspended until they were medically cleared.

According to him, proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations will in future allow drivers with single-eye vision to operate private vehicles only, while excluding them from commercial driving.

He added that the Authority is updating its systems to align with the proposed changes and to properly categorise drivers who qualify under the new framework.

The DVLA is also working with the University of Cape Coast and the Ghana Optometric Association (GOA) to evaluate the impact of the eye-testing reforms.

Mr. Semevo emphasised the need for stronger public education on eye health and road safety, especially ahead of plans to expand commercial motorcycle and tricycle operations.

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent of Police (Dr.) Remi Ninkpe, Coordinator of the DVLA-GOA Eye Care Reforms Project and Head of the Eye Unit of the Ghana Police Service, cautioned drivers against the use of unprescribed eye drops and glasses.

He urged motorists to undergo regular eye checks with certified optometrists to ensure safer roads and reduce preventable accidents.