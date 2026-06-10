Renewable Energy to power Ghana’s 24-Hour economy agenda – Richard Gyan-Mensah

By Prince Antwi June 10, 2026

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan-Mensah, has highlighted the importance of renewable energy in supporting Ghana’s 24-hour economy agenda, urging students to develop innovative solutions that can help expand access to electricity across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the 7th Edition of the Energy Commission Senior High Schools Renewable Energy Challenge – Champion of Champions on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, Mr. Gyan-Mensah said renewable energy technologies have a critical role to play in promoting economic growth, improving energy access, and advancing environmental sustainability.

He noted that despite Ghana achieving close to 90 percent electricity access, many remote and underserved communities continue to face challenges in obtaining reliable power due to the high cost of extending the national grid.

According to him, renewable energy solutions such as solar power systems, mini-grids, off-grid technologies, and biomass energy offer practical alternatives for bridging the energy gap while supporting sustainable development.

“While Ghana has achieved nearly 90 percent electricity access, many remote and underserved communities still lack reliable power due to the high cost of extending the national grid. Renewable energy solutions such as solar systems, mini-grids, off-grid systems, and biomass technologies provide practical opportunities to bridge this gap while promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability,” he said.

Mr. Gyan-Mensah stated that the Renewable Energy Challenge aligns with the government’s vision of building a productive, resilient, and environmentally sustainable economy.

He observed that over the past six years, the competition has grown from a small contest involving six schools into a nationally recognised platform that encourages innovation, creativity, and renewable energy education among young people.

The Deputy Minister commended participating students for developing practical solutions to challenges in areas such as agriculture, clean cooking, energy efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

He explained that this year’s Champion of Champions edition introduces a new dimension to the competition by bringing back previous winners and top-performing schools to compete based not only on creativity but also on the sustainability, long-term impact, and real-world relevance of their projects.

Mr. Gyan-Mensah encouraged students to think beyond academic requirements and approach their projects with the mindset of engineers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers.

“Design solutions that are technically sound, financially practical, and socially impactful. Consider financing, maintenance, and scalability,” he advised.

He also praised the Energy Commission for introducing the Champion of Champions concept and conducting a six-year impact assessment of the programme, describing the initiative as evidence of a commitment to measurable progress in renewable energy adoption, STEM education, and community development.

The Deputy Minister further expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education, teachers, mentors, parents, sponsors, and other stakeholders for their continued support in nurturing the next generation of innovators and renewable energy advocates.

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