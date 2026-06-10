FIFA President Gianni Infantino responds to Somali referee denied US entry ahead of World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has expressed disappointment over the case of Somali referee Omar Artan, who was reportedly set to officiate at the FIFA World Cup but was denied entry into the United States.

Speaking on the matter, Infantino said FIFA had made efforts behind the scenes to resolve the situation but acknowledged that the organisation does not have the power to control every outcome.

“It’s unfortunate what happened to Omar,” Infantino said. “But again, we don’t control everything. We try, we discuss, we see.”

The FIFA president suggested that quiet diplomacy often proves more effective than public confrontation when dealing with sensitive issues.

“We try to solve everything. Sometimes screaming and shouting has the opposite effect,” he said. “Don’t believe me if you don’t want, but we always try to find solutions.”

Artan’s exclusion has raised questions about access and participation for international officials ahead of major tournaments hosted in the United States. While FIFA has not disclosed details surrounding the visa or entry decision, the governing body has indicated it has been engaged in discussions aimed at finding a solution.

Infantino defended FIFA’s efforts, stressing that the organisation’s influence has limits despite its global reach.

“We are not the kings of the world,” he added.

The case comes as preparations continue for upcoming FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with concerns growing over travel and entry requirements for players, officials and support staff from certain countries.

FIFA has not announced whether an alternative arrangement can be made for Artan’s involvement in the tournament.