ECOWAS urges Ghanaian students to embrace innovation for regional development

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called on Ghanaian students to take advantage of opportunities in innovation and entrepreneurship to help drive regional integration and development across West Africa.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, Mohammed Lawan Gana, said young people remain central to the bloc’s Vision 2050 agenda, which seeks to build a peaceful, prosperous and fully integrated West Africa.

He made the appeal during an engagement with students of Central University in Accra on Friday, as part of activities marking ECOWAS’ 50th anniversary.

Speaking on the theme “ECOWAS at 50: From Founders’ vision to Youth Action,” Mr Gana explained that the organisation’s long-term vision is anchored on shifting from an “ECOWAS of states” to an “ECOWAS of people.”

He said the agenda is being pursued through key pillars including peace and security, governance and rule of law, economic integration, sustainable development, as well as innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mr Gana stressed the importance of investing in young people, describing them as a vital force for the region’s future development.

“The youth in West Africa are not docile. They are vibrant, and you can see the entrepreneurship in them even without encouragement,” he said.

“Why should we be looking at Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg? We have them here. It is just for us to give them the encouragement,” he added.

He also highlighted ECOWAS initiatives such as an artificial intelligence training programme that benefited about 200 students at the University of Ghana Business School. He further noted the Forum for Research and Innovation (FARI), which Ghana is expected to host in 2027.

According to him, ECOWAS is also exploring a partnership with Central University to support its innovation agenda and strengthen youth participation in regional development.

Mr Gana urged students to position themselves as active contributors to the Vision 2050 goals, calling on stakeholders to invest in young people to help address the region’s development challenges.

The Dean of the Central Business School, Professor Evans Sokro, commended ECOWAS for involving young people in its programmes and encouraged students to take full advantage of such opportunities.