Arsenal beat Atlético Madrid to reach 2026 Champions League final

Arsenal secured their place in the 2026 Champions League final with a 1-0 victory over Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, sealing a 2-1 aggregate win.

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid, the tie remained finely balanced heading into the second leg in north London. Arsenal, however, produced a composed and disciplined performance to edge past their Spanish opponents.

The decisive moment came with a close finish from Bukayo Saka when Oblak saved a shot at the end of the first half. Goal that ultimately proved enough to separate the sides. Atlético Madrid pressed for an equaliser but were unable to break through a resolute Arsenal defence.

The result marks a significant achievement for Arsenal, who will now compete in their first Champions League final in years.

They will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the final. The two sides are set to meet in the second leg of their semi-final, with the outcome to determine Arsenal’s opponent.

The final promises to be a major occasion as Arsenal look to secure European football’s most prestigious club trophy.