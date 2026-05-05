Arsenal beat Atlético Madrid to reach 2026 Champions League final

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 5, 2026

Arsenal secured their place in the 2026 Champions League final with a 1-0 victory over Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, sealing a 2-1 aggregate win.

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid, the tie remained finely balanced heading into the second leg in north London. Arsenal, however, produced a composed and disciplined performance to edge past their Spanish opponents.

The decisive moment came with a close finish from Bukayo Saka when Oblak saved a shot at the end of the first half. Goal that ultimately proved enough to separate the sides. Atlético Madrid pressed for an equaliser but were unable to break through a resolute Arsenal defence.

The result marks a significant achievement for Arsenal, who will now compete in their first Champions League final in years.

They will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the final. The two sides are set to meet in the second leg of their semi-final, with the outcome to determine Arsenal’s opponent.

The final promises to be a major occasion as Arsenal look to secure European football’s most prestigious club trophy.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Football Latest News Sports UEFA Champions League World Football

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Related To This Article

    Two men in blue uniforms shake hands while exchanging a trophy at an NBC Premier League Monthly Awards event, with a branded backdrop behind them.
    Archives
    Imoro Ibrahim shines in Tanzania with back-to-back player of the Month awards
    Soccer player in a white LA Galaxy kit dribbling the ball on a green field during a match
    Archives
    Joseph Paintsil is a ‘nightmare’ for defenders – LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney
    Ghana national football team players pose for a pre-match photo on the field, wearing yellow kits with black stars; goalkeeper in purple stands at the far left.
    Archives
    2026 world cup is a dream and goal I’m striving for – Kofi Kyereh
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1814
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      735
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      63
    7. 7
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    8. 8
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      38
    9. 9
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31
    10. 10
      How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
      22