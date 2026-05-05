Joseph Paintsil is a ‘nightmare’ for defenders – LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney

Head coach of LA Galaxy, Greg Vanney has labelled Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil a “nightmare” for defenders, as the attacker’s resurgence continues to energise LA Galaxy’s campaign in Major League Soccer.

Paintsil, 28, has found the net twice in his last three league appearances and was instrumental in securing a point for the Galaxy in their weekend draw against Vancouver Whitecaps. His recent performances have drawn praise from Vanney, who believes a positional tweak has unlocked a new dimension in the Ghanaian’s game.

“I feel like now that he’s been in the middle the last few games, he’s really involved in more actions,” Vanney said.

The Galaxy coach highlighted the unique challenge Paintsil poses to opposition defenders, particularly central defenders more accustomed to physical duels.

“For centre-backs who sometimes like bigger guys they can deal with, when they have a small, quick player who is as shifty and as fast as he is, it’s a nightmare for those guys,” he added.

Since joining the club in 2024, Paintsil has emerged as a key figure, playing a pivotal role in the team’s triumph in the MLS Cup during his debut season. Despite a spell on the sidelines through injury, he has returned in strong form and remains the Galaxy’s most potent attacking threat, particularly with his ability to exploit space behind defensive lines.

With his pace, agility and growing influence in a central role, Paintsil’s impact is once again proving decisive as the Galaxy look to build momentum in the season ahead.