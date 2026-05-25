GMet warns of intensifying rains as flood risk rises across Ghana

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (Ghana Meteorological Agency) has cautioned residents across the country to brace for more intense and frequent rainfall as the peak of the rainy season approaches.

According to Deputy Director in charge of Forecasting, Joseph Tetteh Portuphy, the current weather pattern signals the beginning of a heavier rainy period expected to reach its peak in June.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on May 23, 2026, he noted that the country’s unusually mild Harmattan season may be linked to shifting climate conditions, which are also influencing rainfall patterns.

He explained that the rains being experienced now are likely to intensify in the coming weeks, urging the public not to be complacent as more downpours are expected.

Residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas were advised to take precautionary steps, including temporarily relocating during periods of heavy rainfall to avoid danger.

The warning follows recent flooding in parts of the Greater Accra Region after a heavy downpour on May 22, which submerged homes and disrupted movement in several communities, including Alajo, Mallam, Dansoman, Baah Yard, and SCC.

Many residents in affected areas reported damage to property and displacement, highlighting ongoing concerns about drainage systems and urban flood preparedness as the rainy season gathers strength.