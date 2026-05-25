GMet warns of intensifying rains as flood risk rises across Ghana

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 25, 2026

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (Ghana Meteorological Agency) has cautioned residents across the country to brace for more intense and frequent rainfall as the peak of the rainy season approaches.

According to Deputy Director in charge of Forecasting, Joseph Tetteh Portuphy, the current weather pattern signals the beginning of a heavier rainy period expected to reach its peak in June.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on May 23, 2026, he noted that the country’s unusually mild Harmattan season may be linked to shifting climate conditions, which are also influencing rainfall patterns.

He explained that the rains being experienced now are likely to intensify in the coming weeks, urging the public not to be complacent as more downpours are expected.

Residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas were advised to take precautionary steps, including temporarily relocating during periods of heavy rainfall to avoid danger.

The warning follows recent flooding in parts of the Greater Accra Region after a heavy downpour on May 22, which submerged homes and disrupted movement in several communities, including Alajo, Mallam, Dansoman, Baah Yard, and SCC.

Many residents in affected areas reported damage to property and displacement, highlighting ongoing concerns about drainage systems and urban flood preparedness as the rainy season gathers strength.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Latest News news

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Latest News
    Ghana to ban styrofoam products from January 2027, EPA announces
    Entertainment
    Chef Abbys takes Ghanaian food to the heart of Google and YouTube on UK tour
    Portrait of a woman with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing a white top and suspenders, looking directly at the camera.
    Entertainment
    Beverly Afaglo’s one-week observation date announced
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31