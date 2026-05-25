Beverly Afaglo’s one-week observation date announced

The family of the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has released details of her one-week observation, confirming both the date and venue for the commemorative gathering.

In a joint statement from Cine-God Studios and her management team, the family officially confirmed that Beverly Ama Afaglo passed away in the early hours of Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema, following what was described as a courageous fight against cancer.

The one-week observation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, running from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The family used the statement to appeal to the public for prayers and understanding during what remains an incredibly painful period, asking that their privacy be respected as they grieve and make arrangements for her final funeral rites. Full details of those arrangements, the statement noted, will be shared in due course.

The family also took a moment to acknowledge the overwhelming show of love and solidarity from the public, friends, industry colleagues, and well-wishers since news of her passing broke.

Beverly Afaglo was a cherished and widely recognised figure in Ghana’s film and television industry, remembered fondly for her contributions to numerous productions throughout her career.