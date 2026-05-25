Ghana to ban styrofoam products from January 2027, EPA announces

The Environmental Protection Authority has put the public and all relevant stakeholders on notice that a ban on polystyrene foam products — commonly referred to as Styrofoam or takeaway packs — will come into full force across Ghana on January 1, 2027.

The ban will cover the production, importation, distribution, sale, and use of the widely used packaging material, marking one of the most significant steps Ghana has taken toward reducing plastic and foam-based pollution in the country.

Polystyrene foam has long been a fixture in Ghana’s food and retail industry, used extensively by restaurants, chop bars, street food vendors, and supermarkets to package everything from rice and stew to cold beverages. Despite its convenience and low cost, the material has drawn growing concern from environmental groups and health advocates due to the serious damage it causes to ecosystems when discarded.

Unlike many other materials, polystyrene does not biodegrade. Instead, it breaks down into tiny particles that persist in soil and water for hundreds of years, posing a significant threat to marine life, wildlife, and ultimately human health through the food chain. Its lightweight nature also makes it particularly difficult to manage as waste, as it is easily carried by wind and rain into drains, rivers, and oceans.

The EPA’s announcement signals that Ghana is aligning itself with a growing number of countries and cities around the world that have moved to phase out polystyrene foam entirely in favour of more sustainable alternatives. Biodegradable packaging made from materials such as paper, bamboo, and plant-based fibres has increasingly become the preferred replacement in markets that have enacted similar bans.

With the deadline set for January 1, 2027, businesses operating in the food, hospitality, and retail sectors will need to begin transitioning away from polystyrene packaging well ahead of the cutoff. Importers and manufacturers of the material will equally need to wind down operations or pivot to alternative products within the given timeframe.

The EPA is urging all stakeholders — from large-scale food businesses to individual street vendors — to treat the announcement as an immediate call to action rather than a distant concern, given the scale of adjustment required across various sectors of the economy.

Further guidelines on compliance, enforcement, and approved alternative packaging materials are expected to be communicated by the Authority in the coming months.

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