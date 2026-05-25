Chef Abbys takes Ghanaian food to the heart of Google and YouTube on UK tour

Ghanaian food influencer and content creator Chef Abbys has added another landmark moment to her growing UK tour, visiting the offices of Google and YouTube as she continues her mission to place Ghanaian and African cuisine at the centre of international conversations.

The visit marks yet another remarkable chapter for Abena Amoakoa Sintim-Aboagye, who has spent years using digital platforms to build an audience for Ghanaian food and culture.

Walking into the offices of the very platforms that have helped shape her reach as a creator carried a significance that was not lost on her.

The Google and YouTube stop follows an already impressive string of engagements on the tour, which earlier saw her cook for more than 300 employees at Snapchat’s UK headquarters, where curious staff queued through the building for a taste of Ghanaian cuisine.

She has also visited TikTok UK for conversations around opportunities for African creators, partnered with Soul Mama Islington for her first international brunch experience, and spent time with students at both a British high school and York Mead Primary School in Watford, where she introduced children to Ghanaian snacks and culture.

For Chef Abbys, the tour has been about far more than food. It represents a generation of African creatives occupying international spaces on their own terms — not waiting for permission, but showing up and making themselves impossible to ignore.

“From creating content on Snapchat to now bringing Ghanaian food into Snapchat HQ, honestly I still cannot believe this is real,” she said of an earlier stop on the tour — a sentiment that speaks to the extraordinary arc her journey has taken.

The UK tour continues to build a compelling case that African cuisine is no longer content to be explained from the sidelines. With each new room she walks into, Chef Abbys is ensuring that Ghana arrives not as a curiosity, but as a conversation worth having.