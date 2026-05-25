Vice President Opoku-Agyemang Attends Guyana’s 60th Independence Celebrations

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has travelled to the Republic of Guyana to take part in activities marking the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

She departed Ghana on Sunday, May 24, as part of an official delegation representing the country at the commemorative events organised by the Government of Guyana.

On arrival, she was welcomed by Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Brazil, led by Ambassador Nii Amasah Namoale, alongside members of the embassy team.

She also received a formal reception from Guyana’s Minister for Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, as well as members of the Ghanaian community residing in the South American country.

The visit is part of ongoing diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and reinforcing the historical and cultural links between Ghana and Guyana, both of which share deep-rooted connections to African heritage.

Guyana’s independence anniversary celebrations are expected to include state ceremonies, cultural performances, and national reflections on the country’s development journey since gaining independence from Britain in 1966.

Officials from both countries say the engagement also opens further opportunities for cooperation in areas such as culture, governance, and international partnership.