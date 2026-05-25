Tragedy at Gbetsile: Six-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Uncovered Septic Tank

A heartbreaking incident at Liberty Estate in Gbetsile has ended in the death of a six-year-old girl after she reportedly slipped into an uncovered septic tank while trying to fetch water.

The child, identified as Abi, is said to have been moving around the neighbourhood on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in search of water when the accident occurred.

Eyewitness accounts suggest she wandered close to a residential compound where an open septic tank had not been secured. She reportedly fell in and drowned before anyone could intervene.

The incident has thrown the community into mourning, with residents expressing anger and sadness over what they describe as a preventable death.

Many locals say the tragedy reflects a deeper challenge in the area: inconsistent access to potable water. According to them, children are frequently forced to trek between homes in search of water, exposing them to avoidable dangers.

Some residents insist the loss could have been avoided if water supply had been more reliable and hazardous household structures properly sealed.

“This is what happens when basic needs are not met—an innocent child has paid the price,” one resident said.

Community members are now appealing for urgent intervention from authorities to improve water supply systems and enforce stricter safety standards around residential infrastructure, especially open pits and septic tanks that pose risks to children.

They say immediate action is needed to prevent another family from experiencing a similar loss.