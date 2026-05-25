Tragedy at Gbetsile: Six-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Uncovered Septic Tank

People waiting outdoors near a red wall with yellow plastic chairs; a large banana leaf in the foreground.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 25, 2026

A heartbreaking incident at Liberty Estate in Gbetsile has ended in the death of a six-year-old girl after she reportedly slipped into an uncovered septic tank while trying to fetch water.

The child, identified as Abi, is said to have been moving around the neighbourhood on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in search of water when the accident occurred.

Eyewitness accounts suggest she wandered close to a residential compound where an open septic tank had not been secured. She reportedly fell in and drowned before anyone could intervene.

The incident has thrown the community into mourning, with residents expressing anger and sadness over what they describe as a preventable death.

Many locals say the tragedy reflects a deeper challenge in the area: inconsistent access to potable water. According to them, children are frequently forced to trek between homes in search of water, exposing them to avoidable dangers.

Some residents insist the loss could have been avoided if water supply had been more reliable and hazardous household structures properly sealed.

“This is what happens when basic needs are not met—an innocent child has paid the price,” one resident said.

Community members are now appealing for urgent intervention from authorities to improve water supply systems and enforce stricter safety standards around residential infrastructure, especially open pits and septic tanks that pose risks to children.

They say immediate action is needed to prevent another family from experiencing a similar loss.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Latest News news

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Stack of white disposable takeout containers on a wooden surface, with one open to show the hinged lid and compartments.
    Latest News
    Ghana to ban styrofoam products from January 2027, EPA announces
    Woman in a cream and brown fringed dress stands beside a large YouTube logo on a black wall in an office setting.
    Entertainment
    Chef Abbys takes Ghanaian food to the heart of Google and YouTube on UK tour
    Portrait of a woman with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing a white top and suspenders, looking directly at the camera.
    Entertainment
    Beverly Afaglo’s one-week observation date announced
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31