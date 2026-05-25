Gov’t deploys armoured buses to curb highway robbery across Ghana

The government has introduced armoured buses on major highways nationwide as part of a new security strategy aimed at reducing armed robbery incidents and improving passenger safety.

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak disclosed that the initiative is being implemented along key transport corridors to support surveillance efforts and disrupt criminal activity on long-distance routes.

He made the announcement during President John Dramani Mahama’s “Resetting Ghana” engagement programme held in the Savannah Region.

According to the Interior Minister, the deployment of the specially protected buses forms part of a broader security approach designed to make it harder for highway robbers to target travellers, particularly on isolated stretches of road.

He explained that the buses are operated under different commercial identities and are periodically rebranded as part of a tactical measure intended to avoid predictability and improve monitoring of suspicious movements.

The Minister also praised the efforts of the Christian Tetteh Yohuno and the security services, noting that intensified operations have already led to arrests of individuals involved in highway robberies.

He added that the government remains committed to strengthening road safety and ensuring that travellers experience improved security on Ghana’s highways compared to previous years.