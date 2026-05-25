GNFS rescues 17 after fatal crash on Kpeve–Asikuma road

Crowd of onlookers and rescue workers surround a toppled truck as responders work to stabilize it near a roadside embankment.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 25, 2026

Seventeen passengers have been rescued following a deadly road accident at Woadze near Kpeve in the Volta Region, where three people lost their lives.

The rescue was carried out by personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service stationed at Peki after a commercial vehicle was involved in a serious crash along the Kpeve–Asikuma stretch on Friday, May 22.

The accident involved a Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle with registration number GR 8231 C, which was reportedly travelling from Abotuase in the Volta Region to Ningo in the Greater Accra Region when it crashed.

Emergency responders said they received a distress call at about 9:58 a.m. and immediately dispatched a rescue team to the scene.

On arrival, fire officers found the vehicle heavily damaged, with several passengers trapped inside the wreckage. The team worked to extricate victims from the mangled vehicle, successfully rescuing 17 people, including adults and children.

The vehicle was carrying 20 passengers in total—comprising men, women, and children—at the time of the crash. Unfortunately, three adults, two men and one woman, were confirmed dead.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service at the Kpando Divisional Command assisted in securing the scene and supporting rescue operations.

The Ghana National Ambulance Service also responded, transporting the injured to the Kpando Government Hospital and Peki Government Hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the injured victims are receiving medical care while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited for preservation as investigations continue into the cause of the crash.

Crowd of onlookers and rescue workers surround a toppled truck as responders work to stabilize it near a roadside embankment.

Rescue workers and bystanders crowd around a severely damaged overturned bus in a roadside crash, as one person lies on the ground being attended to and others pull debris away with a rope nearby.]}, {

Emergency responders inspect a flipped, derailed truck with debris scattered on a road; a firefighter in gear kneels to assist.

Rescue scene: firefighters and bystanders work around a overturned flatbed truck on a wet road during rain, with a fallen motorbike nearby and palm trees in the background.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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