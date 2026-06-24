England Coach Thomas Tuchel hails Black Stars’ resilience in World Cup draw

England head coach Thomas Tuchel praised Ghana’s organisation and determination after the Black Stars frustrated his side in a goalless draw at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting his team did not need a “wake-up call” despite dropping points.

England dominated possession for long spells at Boston Stadium and created the better chances, but were unable to find a breakthrough against a disciplined Ghana side that defended resolutely to earn a valuable point.

The result leaves both teams on four points from two Group L matches, with qualification for the round of 32 still firmly within reach. England need only avoid defeat against Panama in their final group fixture, while Ghana will face Croatia knowing victory could secure a place in the knockout stage.

Tuchel rejected suggestions that England had underestimated their opponents.

“Everyone is alert, and everyone is fully committed,” he said. “We don’t need a wake-up call. There was no overconfidence in our game. If anything, maybe in some moments we were a bit over-cautious.

“Ghana are a difficult team to play against. They have quality, physicality and pace all over the pitch. They defend aggressively and make it extremely difficult to create chances.”

England arrived full of confidence after their opening victory over Croatia but encountered a very different challenge against Carlos Queiroz’s well-drilled Ghanaian side.

The Black Stars remained compact throughout, denying England space in dangerous areas while staying disciplined in defence. Although they spent much of the match without the ball, Ghana’s players pressed intelligently, blocked passing lanes and defended with composure whenever England threatened.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare produced another assured display behind a backline that limited England to few clear-cut opportunities during the opening hour.

Declan Rice’s looping first-half header over the crossbar was among England’s rare sights of goal before the interval as Ghana’s defensive organisation continued to frustrate one of the tournament favourites.

Ghana also showed they could threaten on the counter-attack.

Their best opportunity arrived late in the second half when Adu raced clear on goal, only for Ezri Konsa to recover brilliantly and block his effort before Antoine Semenyo prevented the rebound from crossing the line.

The chance highlighted the danger Ghana carried whenever they broke forward and explained England’s reluctance to commit too many players in attack.

England pushed hard for a winner in the closing stages.

Substitute Nico O’Reilly struck the crossbar with a header from Reece James’ cross before captain Harry Kane fired the rebound over the bar from close range. Marc Guehi also saw a stoppage-time header cleared off the line as England finished strongly but without reward.

Despite the frustration, Tuchel remained calm about the outcome.

“It is what it is,” he said. “We have four points from two matches and another game to play. It’s important that the highs don’t get too high and the lows don’t get too low. Today isn’t a low, it was simply a difficult football match.”

For Ghana, however, the draw felt like another significant step forward.

Having already beaten Panama in their opening game, Queiroz’s side demonstrated they can compete with one of the world’s strongest teams through discipline, resilience and tactical intelligence.

The Black Stars now head into their decisive meeting with Croatia full of confidence, knowing their World Cup destiny remains in their own hands.

While England left Boston disappointed not to have claimed all three points, Ghana departed with renewed belief, and the respect of one of the tournament’s leading contenders.