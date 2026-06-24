TCDA rejects claims of GHc25 Cashew Price, clarifies Official Producer rates

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has dismissed claims that Ghana’s minimum producer price for cashew was set at GH¢25 per kilogram, describing the figure as inaccurate.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Authority clarified that the official minimum producer price for the 2024 cashew season was GH¢8.50 per kilogram, while the highest recorded price for the 2025 season stood at GH¢15.00 per kilogram.

For the 2026 season, the TCDA stated that the calculated minimum producer price was GH¢11.16 per kilogram. However, government, through the Authority, adjusted it upward to GH¢12.00 per kilogram to provide additional support to farmers.

The Authority explained that cashew farmgate prices are not arbitrarily fixed but are determined through consultations with stakeholders across the value chain. The pricing process is guided by international Free on Board (FOB) benchmarks, exchange rate movements and operational cost considerations.

“Cashew farmgate prices are not arbitrarily set. They are arrived at through a consultative process involving key stakeholders and actors across the value chain and are guided by critical market indicators,” the statement said.

TCDA noted that Ghana’s cashew producer prices remain relatively strong compared to neighbouring countries, where farmgate prices range between GH¢7.15 and GH¢8.00 per kilogram.

It cited Burkina Faso (GH¢7.55–GH¢7.80), Côte d’Ivoire (GH¢7.85–GH¢8.00), Benin (GH¢7.36–GH¢7.50) and Togo (GH¢7.15–GH¢7.30) as examples.

Established under the Tree Crops Development Authority Act, 2019 (Act 1010), the TCDA is mandated to regulate and develop Ghana’s tree crops sector, including cashew, coconut, oil palm, rubber, mango and shea.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to boosting farmer incomes through value addition initiatives, particularly cashew apple processing, as part of the government’s Agriculture for Economic Transformation agenda.

It also urged journalists, bloggers and the public to verify information from official sources before publication, stressing that accurate reporting is critical to safeguarding farmer interests and maintaining stability in the cashew industry.

TCDA reaffirmed its commitment to transparency in cashew pricing and to ensuring that public discussions on the sector are guided by verified data.