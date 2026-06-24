SEC gives online investment platforms until August 31 to Register

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has directed all market operators, fintech firms and individuals operating online investment and trading platforms to complete their registration and licensing requirements by August 31, 2026.

The directive forms part of efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight of digital investment activities and enhance investor protection in Ghana’s evolving financial sector.

In a statement issued on June 23, 2026, the SEC said all entities operating investor-facing investment technology platforms, online trading applications and digital intermediary platforms involved in activities regulated by the Commission must obtain the appropriate registration and licensing approvals.

According to the regulator, the move has become necessary due to the increasing number of unregistered online investment and trading platforms offering access to securities markets both within Ghana and abroad.

The SEC noted that the directive is aimed at reducing the risks associated with fraudulent and unregulated digital investment schemes while safeguarding the integrity of the capital market.

Under the new requirements, licensed market operators that own or manage investment technology platforms must obtain SEC approval for each platform used in carrying out licensed activities.

Fintech service providers and operators of online investment and trading applications engaged in SEC-regulated activities are also required to secure the necessary registration and licensing before continuing operations.

Additionally, digital platforms serving as intermediaries within the securities market ecosystem must obtain registration and licensing from the Commission.

To comply with the directive, affected entities must complete a registration process that includes submitting an entry form, participating in a platform demonstration for the SEC, receiving regulatory guidance, paying the applicable fees and obtaining a registration or licensing certificate.

The Commission warned that any person or organisation operating an online investment or trading platform without SEC approval, registration or licensing must immediately cease operations.

The SEC also advised the investing public to verify the legitimacy of investment products and platforms advertised through traditional and online media using the Commission’s official communication channels before investing.

Failure to comply with the directive could result in sanctions under Section 209(4) of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929), as amended, as well as other applicable legal penalties.

The Commission stated that the directive takes immediate effect and will remain in force until it is amended, revised or revoked.