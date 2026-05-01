Fake Ghanaian taxi predator jailed 23 years for sexually assaulting teenagers in Liverpool

A court in the United Kingdom has sentenced 29-year-old Amponsah Thompson to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of a series of sexual offences against young women in Liverpool, exposing a disturbing pattern of predatory behaviour that spanned over a year

The judgment, delivered at Liverpool Crown Court, followed a detailed prosecution case which described how Thompson posed as a taxi driver to lure vulnerable victims, particularly intoxicated teenagers leaving nightlife spots in the city centre.

Prosecutors told the court that he used his white Mercedes to patrol busy entertainment districts, deliberately targeting individuals who were alone and disoriented.

The offences date back to August 2024, when Thompson encountered an 18-year-old woman who had become separated from her friends after visiting popular nightlife venues. Believing she was entering a legitimate taxi, she got into his vehicle after he falsely claimed to be a driver.

Instead of taking her home, he diverted to his residence in Tuebrook, where he sexually assaulted her. The victim managed to escape further harm by pretending her family was tracking her location.

A crucial breakthrough in the case came when she paid him via bank transfer, enabling investigators to trace his identity.

Despite being arrested and questioned, Thompson denied any wrongdoing and was released on bail—only to reoffend months later.

In December 2024, he picked up another 18-year-old woman described in court as “extremely drunk and vulnerable.” She later recounted drifting in and out of consciousness before waking up at his residence, where she had been raped.

Thompson maintained the encounter was consensual, but a jury rejected his defence and convicted him.

The court further heard that throughout 2025, Thompson continued his attacks, targeting a third victim whom he raped multiple times—estimated at six or seven occasions—while also subjecting her to physical violence and threats with a knife.

Prosecutor David Polglase described him as “manipulative” and a “sexual predator” who showed no regard for consent or personal boundaries.

Although Thompson had no prior convictions, the court was told he had previously been investigated in early 2024 over a separate sexual assault allegation, which did not proceed to charges after the complainant withdrew.

During sentencing, Judge Brian Cummings KC described Thompson as a “dangerous offender,” citing the ongoing risk he posed to the public. He ordered a 23-year custodial sentence, with an additional eight years on licence.

Under UK sentencing rules, Thompson will serve at least two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. He will also remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.

The judge noted that while no immediate deportation order was made, Thompson’s immigration status would be subject to review by the relevant authorities.