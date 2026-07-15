FBI details how Abu Trica allegedly defrauded more than 80 elderly victims of over $8m

United States authorities have revealed details of an alleged multi-million-dollar romance fraud scheme involving Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, who has been extradited to the United States to face prosecution.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Abu Trica, who also used the alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Court documents allege that Kumi, a resident of Swedru in the Central Region, was one of the leaders of a criminal network that targeted elderly Americans in online romance scams between April 2023 and November 2025.

Investigators say the syndicate defrauded more than 80 victims of over $8 million.

According to prosecutors, Abu Trica employed sophisticated technology, including artificial intelligence-driven video platforms, to pose as fictitious women and build romantic relationships with victims, many of whom were widows and divorcees.

Other members of the network allegedly maintained the deception by communicating with victims through encrypted messaging applications and telephone calls while pretending to be the fake identities created by the group.

The victims were allegedly persuaded to send money after being told fabricated stories involving gold and diamond inheritances. Funds were transferred to accounts controlled by members of the conspiracy before being moved through money mules and shell businesses in Ghana and the United States to conceal their origin.

The Department of Justice further alleges that Abu Trica used proceeds from the scheme to acquire luxury assets.

International law enforcement agencies seized a mansion in Ghana as well as a Lamborghini, a Tesla Cybertruck, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW believed to have been purchased with proceeds of the alleged fraud.

If convicted, Kumi faces up to 20 years in prison. However, U.S. authorities stressed that the charges are allegations and that he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.