Finance Minister to present 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review on July 23

By Prince Antwi July 15, 2026

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson will present the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The date was announced by Deputy Majority Leader Kweku Ricketts-Hagan on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 14, during the presentation of the Business Statement outlining activities for the next parliamentary week.

Mr Ricketts-Hagan told lawmakers that the Finance Minister is expected to appear before the House on the scheduled date, but noted that the structure and format of the presentation will be determined by the Minister.

“On the issue of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, the date is Thursday, July 23; that is when the Finance Minister will come here to present the Mid-Year Review. As to whether a statement or what have you, that is in the hands of the Finance Minister and I cannot pre-empt that,” he said.

The Mid-Year Budget Review is expected to highlight progress made in implementing the 2026 Budget, provide an assessment of the economy’s performance in the first half of the year and announce possible policy adjustments for the remaining months.

The presentation is expected to follow Cabinet discussions and a briefing by the Finance Minister to President John Dramani Mahama on key recommendations contained in the review.

Among other issues, the review is likely to focus on measures aimed at sustaining economic recovery, strengthening public finances and promoting private sector-led growth.

The government is also expected to use the opportunity to outline its shift from economic stabilisation measures towards a growth-focused agenda centred on job creation, improved productivity and building economic resilience, while maintaining fiscal discipline.

A major area of interest will be Ghana’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including the completion of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme and preparations for a transition to the IMF’s Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), which is expected to guide the country’s economic policy framework after the bailout programme.

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