PAC demands full register of mining leases granted to local and foreign companies

The Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Davis Ansah Opoku, has called on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to provide Parliament with a comprehensive register of all mining leases issued to local and foreign companies operating in Ghana.

The Mpraeso Member of Parliament made the request during Parliament’s consideration of the PAC’s Follow-up Report on the Auditor-General’s Performance Audit on the Regulation of Small-Scale Mining for a Sustainable Environment.

While applauding the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for implementing 25 of the 29 recommendations from the initial audit report, Mr Opoku stressed the need for greater transparency and accountability in the management of Ghana’s mineral resources.

He said Parliament’s ability to effectively perform its oversight duties depends on having accurate information about individuals and companies granted access to exploit the country’s natural resources.

The PAC Vice Chairman requested that the Ministry submit a detailed database containing:

All mining leases issued across the country

Names of local and foreign leaseholders

Locations and sizes of mining concessions

Duration of each lease

Current operational status of concessions and conditions attached to the licences

According to him, making such information available would promote transparency, improve public confidence and help Parliament assess whether mining concessions are being operated in accordance with legal requirements.

He added that access to the register would also assist authorities in differentiating between legitimate mining operations and illegal activities, thereby strengthening efforts to combat illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Mr Opoku further urged the Ministry to ensure that the register is regularly updated and easily accessible to Parliament to support effective policymaking and oversight.

The call follows findings from the PAC’s follow-up report, which highlighted improvements in collaboration between the Minerals Commission and the EPA, including efforts to integrate licensing systems and enhance mining sector regulation.

Mr Opoku maintained that although institutional reforms are important, transparency in the allocation and management of mineral resources must remain central to Ghana’s natural resource governance.

“Our mineral resources belong to the people of Ghana. Parliament must know who holds these leases, where they are operating, and whether they are complying with the conditions under which these valuable national assets were granted. Transparency is indispensable to accountability.”