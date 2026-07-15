Salim Adams set for Al Hilal move as Medeama Midfielder travels to Sudan

Soccer player in a yellow kit with arms raised in celebration on a green field at a stadium field side.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 15, 2026

Medeama SC midfielder Salim Adams has travelled to Sudan to complete a transfer to Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

The 24-year-old is expected to undergo the final stages of the transfer process before signing for one of Africa’s most successful clubs, following an impressive campaign in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

Adams played a pivotal role in Medeama’s title-winning season, scoring 12 goals in 28 league appearances as the Tarkwa-based club secured only the second Ghana Premier League title in its history.

His outstanding performances earned him the club’s Player of the Season award and cemented his reputation as one of the league’s most influential midfielders.

Having joined Medeama from Hearts of Oak in September 2025, Adams quickly established himself as a key figure, with his move proving to be one of the club’s most successful recent signings.

Interest in the midfielder had grown in recent months. Tanzanian side Simba SC were linked with a move, but Al Hilal accelerated negotiations and are now poised to secure his signature.

His fine domestic form also earned him a maiden Black Stars call-up for Ghana’s international friendly against Mexico in May, underlining his rapid rise in Ghanaian football.

Al Hilal, one of Africa’s most decorated clubs with a strong record in continental competitions, view Adams as an important addition as they strengthen their squad for the new season and CAF Champions League campaign.

Although Medeama would have preferred to keep one of their standout performers for their own continental ambitions, the opportunity to join Al Hilal is understood to have been difficult to refuse.

Barring any late complications, Adams is expected to complete the transfer in the coming days before linking up with his new teammates ahead of the 2026/27 season.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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