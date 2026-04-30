Finance Minister, Deputy file tax returns, urge compliance among Ghanaians

Two men in suits sit at a conference table, each holding up a document as a microphone and water bottle sit nearby, suggesting a press briefing or signing event.
By Prince Antwi April 30, 2026

Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, together with his Deputy, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has publicly filed their annual tax returns, urging citizens to treat tax compliance as both a civic obligation and a moral responsibility.

The Minister said the move is aimed at leading by example and reinforcing the importance of accountability in public office.

He commended taxpayers for their continued contributions to national development, stressing that revenue mobilisation remains vital for sustaining government operations and funding key sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure and security.

According to him, all citizens—including public officials, professionals and businesses—are subject to the law and must fulfil their tax obligations.

He noted that beyond its legal requirement, paying taxes is also a moral duty that promotes fairness and supports inclusive national development.

Dr Forson further applauded the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for its efforts, particularly during the recently observed Tax and Good Governance Month in April, which seeks to promote awareness and encourage voluntary compliance.

He urged the Authority to intensify public education and continue implementing reforms aimed at simplifying tax procedures, reducing compliance costs and improving transparency.

The Minister also encouraged individuals and businesses yet to file their returns to take advantage of digital platforms and available support services to regularise their tax obligations.

He concluded that building a strong tax culture is essential for improving economic stability, enhancing accountability and fostering a more equitable and prosperous society.

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Prince Antwi
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