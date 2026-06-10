Food price pressures could reverse inflation gains – Government Statistician warns

By Prince Antwi June 10, 2026

Government Statistician Alhassan Iddrissu has cautioned that rising food prices could threaten Ghana’s recent progress in reducing inflation if urgent steps are not taken to strengthen food production and distribution systems.

His warning comes as Ghana records some of its lowest inflation levels in recent years, raising expectations of improved economic stability and increased household purchasing power.

Although inflation has declined significantly from 23.5 percent in January 2025 to 3.7 percent in May 2026, Dr. Iddrissu noted that recent data shows a slight uptick after several months of steady disinflation.

Speaking on JoyNews on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, he said the recent increase is largely driven by food prices, which remain the most volatile component of the inflation basket.

“The recent increase in inflation is largely being driven by food prices. If we want to sustain the gains we have made, then we must continue to invest in food systems, storage facilities, irrigation and transportation infrastructure,” he stated.

He explained that strengthening the agricultural value chain is essential to reducing price shocks and ensuring stable and affordable food supplies nationwide.

Dr. Iddrissu also highlighted the importance of improving market access across different regions, noting that unequal distribution networks often contribute to price variations and inflationary pressures.

“We also need to tackle regional inequalities in market access because these gaps can affect the movement of food and ultimately influence prices across the country,” he added.

He further urged policymakers to maintain strong fiscal discipline to preserve the gains made in inflation management over the past year, warning that complacency could reverse recent progress.

The Statistician stressed that sustained investment in agriculture, infrastructure, and efficient distribution systems will be key to keeping inflation under control and supporting long-term economic stability.

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