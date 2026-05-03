Former CLOGSAG Chairman urges shift from macroeconomic stability to job creation

A former Volta Regional Chairman of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), Daniel Danso, has called for a stronger focus on translating macroeconomic stability into real economic benefits for workers, warning that national progress cannot be measured by stability alone.

Speaking at the Oti Region May Day celebration of CLOGSAG held in Kadjebi under the theme “Pivoting to Growth, Jobs and Sustainable Livelihood Beyond Macroeconomic Stability,” Mr Danso said the time had come for economic gains to reflect directly in the lives of citizens.

He argued that macroeconomic stability must lead to job creation, improved incomes and sustainable livelihoods, stressing that workers should not be left behind in the country’s economic recovery efforts.

“Macroeconomic stability alone is meaningless unless it translates into jobs, increased incomes, and sustainable livelihoods for citizens,” he said. “Every worker must feel the impact of growth.”

Mr Danso, who also serves as a board member of the CLOGSAG Fund, noted that the theme for the celebration reflects the expectations of workers who want to see tangible returns from years of economic adjustments and reforms.

He encouraged civil servants in the Oti Region to channel their energies into productive ventures that contribute to job creation and community development, rather than being discouraged by administrative challenges.

According to him, sustainable livelihoods should also allow public sector workers the freedom to engage in farming, trading, or side businesses without fear of victimisation.

“When our allowances reflect our output and our pensions guarantee peace, that is real stability,” he added.

Mr Danso further called for a shift in national policy direction from fiscal consolidation to a more growth- and employment-oriented strategy that can deliver measurable improvements in living standards.

He also urged CLOGSAG to broaden its role beyond advocacy by introducing income-generating initiatives to support its members.

Encouraging workers to continually upgrade their skills, he said, “Salary is seed, not harvest,” adding that Ghanaian workers must pursue long-term economic empowerment rather than mere survival.