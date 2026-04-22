GFA reschedules match day 30 fixtures to honour late Dominic Frimpong

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the rescheduling of Ghana Premier League Matchday 30 following the suspension of this weekend’s fixtures in honour of the late Dominic Frimpong.

In a statement, the GFA confirmed that the postponed round of matches will now be played on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

Despite the adjustment, Matchday 31 fixtures will go ahead as originally scheduled between 1 and 3 May, maintaining the league’s calendar with minimal disruption.

The football governing body also outlined plans to pay tribute to Frimpong across all match venues. Players and officials will wear black armbands, while a minute of silence will be observed before kick-off in honour of the former player.

Frimpong, who featured for both Berekum Chelsea and Aduana FC, is being remembered for his contribution to the domestic game.

The GFA said the tributes are intended to show solidarity with his family, friends and former clubs during what it described as a difficult time for the Ghanaian football community.

The decision reflects a broader tradition within the sport of pausing competition to recognise the lives and legacies of those who have contributed to the game.