Ghana appoints Daniel Gaspar as goalkeeping coach ahead of 2026 World Cup

Portrait of a Hartford Athletic goalkeeper coach pointing toward the viewer, with bold text 'From Hartford to the World' and a Ghana flag in the upper right.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 28, 2026

Ghana has appointed Daniel Gaspar as its new goalkeeping coach as the Black Stars step up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese specialist joins the national team’s technical staff in a move that reunites him with head coach Carlos Queiroz. The pair have worked together for more than 30 years across both club and international football, building a long-standing professional relationship.

Gaspar is widely regarded for his expertise in goalkeeper development. He previously served with Portugal’s national team during the 1990s and returned for a second stint between 2009 and 2010.

His appointment is seen as a strategic addition to Ghana’s backroom team, as the country looks to strengthen its squad and technical setup ahead of the global tournament.

With preparations intensifying, the Ghana Football Association hopes Gaspar’s experience at the highest level will play a key role in improving the team’s defensive organisation and goalkeeping performance on the road to 2026.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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