Ghana Brings Home 327 Citizens From Ivory Coast After Mass Demolition Displaces Communities

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 13, 2026

Ghana has launched a repatriation exercise to bring home 327 of its nationals who were displaced after a large-scale demolition drive in the Port Bouët Municipality of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, left them without homes or means of livelihood.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the development in a statement issued on Friday, June 12, confirming that 228 of the affected Ghanaians had already been transported back to Ghana on Thursday, June 11. Arrangements were finalised for the remaining returnees to arrive on Friday as part of the coordinated evacuation operation.

The individuals who have been brought home were among hundreds residing in areas targeted by the demolition exercise. Overnight, many found themselves without shelter and unable to work, leaving them in dire straits and desperate to return to Ghana where they have family support systems and some chance of rebuilding their lives.

To ease the burden on returning citizens, the Government of Ghana arranged and provided transportation free of charge, deploying buses and trucks to safely ferry the displaced nationals and their possessions back across the border.

Beyond immediate repatriation, the Ministry disclosed that Ivorian authorities have signalled their intention to provide compensation to those affected by the demolitions. Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Abidjan will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the promised payments reach the Ghanaian victims, the Ministry said.

The government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the interests of its citizens living abroad and pledged its continued backing as those who have returned work to rebuild their lives back home.

In closing, the Ministry extended its gratitude to the Ivorian government and all other partners whose cooperation made the repatriation operation possible.

Ghana MFA press release header announcing repatriation of stranded Ghanaian migrants from Port Bouet, Côte d’Ivoire, dated June 12, 2026 (crest and title visible).

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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