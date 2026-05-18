Ghana risks losing $100,000 OlympAfrica funding over delayed Amasaman sports project

The Ghana Olympic Committee has warned that Ghana could be forced to refund a $100,000 grant received for the stalled OlympAfrica community sports project at Amasaman if construction works do not resume before the end of June 2026.

The warning was issued by GOC President Richard Akpokavie during the Committee’s Annual General Assembly in Accra on Saturday, May 16.

According to Akpokavie, the prolonged delay in the completion of the project has triggered concern from the International OlympAfrica Secretariat, which has been monitoring developments surrounding the initiative.

Pressure Mounts Over Delayed Project

Addressing delegates at the assembly, the GOC president disclosed that a special committee chaired by Deputy Treasurer Nii Lante Bannerman has been tasked with ensuring construction resumes immediately to avoid possible sanctions.

“This project has stalled for some time, and the OlympAfrica Secretariat has expressed concern over the delays. Following engagements with the Executive Director, the plan is to resume construction by the end of June; otherwise, we may be required to refund the $100,000 disbursed to us in 2022,” Akpokavie stated.

The development represents another setback for a project originally designed to transform sports development at the grassroots level in Ghana.

Sports Ministry Pledges Support

Despite the challenges, the GOC says there is renewed optimism following intervention from the Ministry responsible for Sports and Recreation.

Akpokavie revealed that Kofi Adams has pledged government support toward the completion of the facility.

“It is important to note that the Minister responsible for Sports and Recreation has also pledged the Ministry’s support toward completing the project,” he added.

The Executive Director of OlympAfrica is also expected to visit Ghana in June for further discussions aimed at accelerating completion of the project.

Project Meant To Boost Youth Sports Development

The GOC/OlympAfrica Community Sports Development Project at Amasaman was conceived as a major grassroots sports hub intended to nurture young Ghanaian athletes.

The proposed facility is expected to include football pitches, basketball and volleyball courts, tennis facilities and athletics tracks to support youth development within the Amasaman community and beyond.

The project forms part of the broader OlympAfrica initiative, which seeks to promote sports participation and youth empowerment across African countries through modern sporting infrastructure.

Long History Of Setbacks

The project has, however, faced repeated delays and administrative challenges over the years.

Funding support for the initiative was previously suspended in 2005 due to concerns over accountability and transparency issues before Ghana was eventually readmitted into the OlympAfrica programme in 2020.

In 2022, the International OlympAfrica Foundation, working together with the International Olympic Committee and Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, released $100,000 to support the commencement of construction works.

The release of the funds followed the successful acquisition of full ownership rights over a 16.5-acre parcel of land at Amasaman by the Ghana Olympic Committee.

Fresh Concerns Over Sports Infrastructure

The latest concerns surrounding the OlympAfrica project add to growing public debate about sports infrastructure development and project execution in Ghana.

In recent months, several sports stakeholders have raised concerns over inadequate facilities, funding shortfalls and delayed sports development projects across the country.

The possible loss of the OlympAfrica funding would represent a major embarrassment for Ghana’s sports administration, particularly at a time when authorities are seeking to strengthen grassroots sports development and talent identification systems ahead of future international competitions.