Ghana to face tough AFCON 2027 Qualification test after pot 2 placement

Ghana will discover their path to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday after being placed in Pot 2 for the qualifying draw, raising the prospect of another demanding route to the continent’s biggest football tournament.

The draw is scheduled to take place in Cairo at the headquarters of the Egyptian Football Association on 19 May at 12:00 GMT, officially launching the qualification campaign for the 36th edition of the competition.

The 2027 tournament will mark a historic first for East Africa, with Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda set to co-host the finals from 19 June to 17 July.

Ghana’s position in Pot 2 means the Black Stars could be paired with some of Africa’s top-ranked sides from Pot 1, including Morocco, Senegal and Nigeria.

There is also the possibility of Ghana being drawn into the same group as hosts Kenya or Tanzania. Although the host nations have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament, they will still compete in the qualifiers.

In groups involving a host nation, only one of the remaining three teams will qualify, making the battle for progression significantly more competitive.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will retain its familiar qualification structure, with 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the finals, except for groups containing one of the hosts, where only one non-host nation will advance.

The Black Stars head into the draw under pressure after missing out on qualification for the previous AFCON tournament in Morocco, a disappointing campaign in which they finished bottom of a group featuring Angola, Sudan and Niger.

CAF has also tightened the qualification calendar because of the short gap between the draw and the tournament itself. All six matchdays will be played within three FIFA international windows.

The opening two rounds of fixtures are scheduled between 21 September and 6 October 2026, with matchdays three and four taking place from 9 to 17 November 2026. The final round of qualifiers will be played between 22 and 30 March 2027.

For Ghana, the stakes are high. After the disappointment of failing to reach the last AFCON, the Black Stars will be hoping the draw offers a route back to Africa’s biggest football stage rather than another uphill challenge.