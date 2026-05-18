Kofi Nti’s death: Emotional moment as well-wishers shed tears at Akwasi Acquah’s residence

Akim Oda MP Alexander Akwasi Acquah has received condolences from several well-wishers within the corporate world and religious bodies at his residence following the tragic death of his Personal Aide, Maxwell Kofi Anti.

Heads of agencies, religious leaders, corporate representatives, and party supporters were unable to control their tears as they thronged the MP’s home in Oda.

In an update on Facebook, Hon. Acquah said his office is in continuous contact with the late Maxwell Anti’s family on arrangements for an appropriate farewell.

He added that the public will soon be informed about the details of the one-week observation and final funeral rites.

“Several well wishers from the corporate world and religious bodies visited me in my residence to mourn with me on the unfortunate demise of my Personal Aide, Maxwell Kofi Anti,” he wrote, adding that “Details of his one week and final funeral rites respectively will be announced to the public in due course.”

Maxwell Anti, affectionately called Kofi Nti, perished in a ghastly road crash on Saturday, May 16, 2026. He was travelling in an NPP pickup vehicle at the time of the crash. The group had been on the road monitoring ongoing NPP polling station elections in the area when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.