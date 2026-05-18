Prophet Badu Kobi predicts Julius Debrah leading NDC into 2028 elections

Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has stirred political conversations after prophesying that Chief of Staff Julius Debrah will emerge as the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress for the 2028 general elections.

The outspoken preacher made the prophecy in a viral TikTok video circulating online, where he claimed that God revealed the outcome of the future NDC flagbearer race to him as far back as March 2025, barely two months after President John Dramani Mahama began his second term in office.

According to Prophet Badu Kobi, he had already publicly spoken about the prophecy long before conversations about potential successors intensified within the ruling party.

“As for the NDC, I would say it with humility that two months into their term, I had already mentioned who the flagbearer would be. God informed me that I should tell Ghanaians that Julius Debrah would be the next flagbearer. I have already said it,” he stated.

The prophecy has generated widespread discussion on social media and within political circles, especially as several influential figures within the NDC are being tipped as possible contenders to lead the party after President Mahama completes his constitutionally limit second term.

Among the names frequently mentioned by political observers are National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

Despite predicting victory for Julius Debrah, Prophet Badu Kobi stressed that he harboured no ill feelings toward any of the other potential contenders within the party.

“It’s not that I do not know Asiedu Nketiah, I stayed with him at Sakumono. It’s not that I do not know the other flagbearers, but this is what God has told me. Julius Debrah would become the next flagbearer, thus sayeth the Lord. I have no hatred for the other candidates; I am only sharing what God has told me,” he added.

Julius Debrah currently serves as Chief of Staff at the Presidency under the Mahama administration and remains one of the most influential figures within the NDC hierarchy.

Before assuming the role, he served as Chief of Staff during Mahama’s previous administration between 2013 and 2017 and has remained deeply involved in party organisation and strategy over the years.

The prophecy from Badu Kobi is the latest in a series of political predictions made by Ghanaian pastors and prophets, many of which often attract intense public debate ahead of major elections.

With the 2028 presidential race still years away, discussions surrounding who will eventually lead the NDC after Mahama continue to dominate political conversations across the country.