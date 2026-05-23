Ghana to host 2027 World Cocoa Foundation Partnership Meeting

The Country Director of the World Cocoa Foundation, Dr Mawuli Cofie, says Ghana’s selection to host the 2027 Partnership Meeting reflects the country’s leadership in global cocoa production and the critical role cocoa farming communities play in sustaining the industry.

Speaking during the announcement that Ghana will host the 2027 World Cocoa Foundation Partnership Meeting from March 16 to 18, 2027, in Accra, Dr Cofie noted that the global cocoa sector is currently facing major challenges, including climate change, crop diseases such as Cocoa Swollen Shoot Viral Disease (CSSVD), production risks, and economic uncertainty.

According to him, these challenges continue to threaten farmer livelihoods and the long-term sustainability of cocoa supply chains.

The meeting, themed “From Origin to Global Resilience,” will focus on the role of producing countries and farming communities in strengthening the future resilience of the global cocoa economy and deepening collaboration across the cocoa value chain.

The event is expected to bring together leaders from the global cocoa and chocolate industry at a crucial period for the future of cocoa production.

Dr Cofie stressed that resilient cocoa supply chains can only be achieved through resilient farmers, adding that sustainability efforts must prioritise improving farm-level economics.

He said this includes ensuring predictable and decent incomes for farmers, expanding access to finance, improving productivity, and creating attractive opportunities for young people within the cocoa sector.

He further called for stronger collaboration among governments, industry players, research institutions, development organisations, and financial partners to address disease outbreaks, strengthen governance systems, finance farm rehabilitation, and promote sustainable cocoa production.

According to Dr Cofie, the 2027 Partnership Meeting will provide a platform for practical discussions on farmer livelihoods, climate resilience, disease control, and the long-term sustainability of cocoa production.

He added that Ghana hosting the event for the first time highlights the importance of shaping global cocoa resilience closer to the farming communities where cocoa is produced.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Randy Abbey, also expressed appreciation to the Foundation for selecting Ghana to host the meeting.

He described the opportunity as a major milestone for both Ghana and the cocoa sector.

Dr Abbey noted that the global cocoa industry is at a critical stage as climate change, swollen shoot disease, rising production costs, and price volatility continue to threaten cocoa farms and farmer livelihoods despite the multi-billion-dollar value of the global chocolate industry.

He stressed that sustainability efforts must go beyond environmental concerns to focus on improving the welfare and incomes of cocoa farmers.

According to him, Ghana is investing in climate-smart agriculture, traceability systems, and measures aimed at improving quality and sustainability standards within the cocoa sector.

He added that government is also working to restore financial stability within the sector while advocating fairer pricing structures and increased local value addition to ensure producing countries retain more value from cocoa production.

Dr Abbey further stated that the 2027 Partnership Meeting will provide Ghana with an important platform to push for stronger commitments from international partners, cocoa buyers, and chocolate manufacturers toward farmer support, disease rehabilitation, and sustainable production.

He noted that the event will coincide with the 80th anniversary of COCOBOD and Ghana’s 70th independence anniversary, making it a landmark occasion for Ghana and the global cocoa industry.