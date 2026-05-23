Linda Owusu Seals Move to Canadian Club AFC Toronto

Ghanaian midfielder Linda Owusu has completed a two-year transfer to Canadian side AFC Toronto from Ampem Darkoa Ladies, marking another major step in her rapidly growing career.

The talented midfielder leaves Ampem Darkoa after several standout seasons in the Ghana Women’s Premier League, where she established herself as one of the club’s most influential players.

Owusu played a crucial role during Ampem Darkoa’s historic run to the semi-finals of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League, helping the Ghanaian champions gain continental recognition with a series of impressive performances.

The move comes shortly after she captained Ampem Darkoa to the 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League title, further cementing her reputation as one of Ghana’s brightest midfield talents.

Her transfer to AFC Toronto is seen as another positive development for women’s football in Ghana, with more local players earning opportunities abroad through strong domestic and continental performances.

Owusu is expected to join her new teammates ahead of the upcoming Canadian season as AFC Toronto strengthen their squad with the addition of the highly-rated Ghanaian playmaker.