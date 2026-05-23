Bruno Fernandes wins Premier League player of the Season

Male footballer in a Manchester United jersey holds a blue Premier League Player of the Season trophy and smiles at the camera.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 23, 2026

Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League Player of the Season after delivering one of the most influential individual campaigns in English football this year.

The Portuguese midfielder was rewarded for a season in which he dominated the league’s creative statistics, finishing with the most assists, chances created and expected assists in the division. His vision and consistency also saw him lead the league in open-play chances created, accurate passes into the penalty box and big chances created.

Fernandes beat a strong field of contenders to claim the award, including Erling Haalandand Ghana international Antoine Semenyo, who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign that drew widespread praise across the Premier League.

The Manchester United captain has often been the driving force behind his side’s attacking play, combining creativity with leadership during a demanding season. His ability to unlock defences and consistently deliver decisive moments made him stand out among the league’s top performers.

For Semenyo, despite missing out on the top individual honour, the Ghanaian forward’s impressive performances marked a major step forward in his career, with his pace, strength and attacking contributions earning admiration from fans and pundits alike.

Fernandes’ award underlines his status as one of the Premier League’s elite playmakers and caps a remarkable season for the Portugal star.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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