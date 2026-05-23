Salim Adams shines on Ghana debut despite Black Stars defeat to Mexico

New Ghana midfielder Salim Adams delivered an impressive debut performance for the Black Stars despite their 2-0 defeat to Mexico in an international friendly on Saturday.

The match, played at Estadio Cuauhtémoc, formed part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Although the Black Stars struggled against the World Cup co-hosts, Adams emerged as one of the few bright spots in the game after a composed second-half display.

The Medeama SC midfielder replaced Emmanuel Agyei in the 76th minute and quickly settled into the pace of the match, showing confidence on the ball and calmness under pressure.

His assured performance is expected to boost his chances of making Ghana’s final World Cup squad, with head coach Carlos Queiroz due to name his final selection after the upcoming friendly against Wales.

Adams has enjoyed a breakthrough season at club level, playing a central role in Medeama’s triumphant 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign. His consistent performances earned him a first senior national team call-up, and the midfielder appears determined to make the most of the opportunity.

With competition for places intensifying ahead of football’s biggest tournament, Adams’ encouraging debut may have come at the perfect time as he pushes to secure a place on the plane to the World Cup.